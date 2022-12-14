Fog causes accident, 12 injured in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: At least 12 persons including two children sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident near Olagada within Tirtol police limits here on Tuesday morning.

The mishap took place due to low visibility caused by dense fog. The injured persons belonged to Krishnanandapur. They were returning from Kolar village after attending a marriage ceremony when the driver could not see the road due to dense fog and lost control of the vehicle.

Sources said the two injured children have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

