Funds pumped in Rourkela parks, yet most rendered useless

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as huge sums are being spent on renovation of parks in Rourkela, the facilities are of little use to the city’s residents in absence of proper upkeep and maintenance. Sources said, Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) had taken up renovation of six parks at a cost of around Rs 6.25 crore. One such recreation area is the Rotary Park at posh Civil Township whose foundation was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 4, 2018. While the Rotary Park was completed by the end of 2020, most similar facilities are lying neglected across the city.

A reality check shows the Rotary Park’s splash pool has been lying defunct for the last almost one year. This apart, the gazebo and walkway at the park have been damaged. The modular bio-toilets at the park have not yet been opened for public use and LED lights installed at the facility are not working.

In July, 2020, RSCL had floated a tender for renovation of 24 parks at Chhend Colony, Basanti Colony and Civil Township for Rs 10.86 crore. Another tender was floated in March 2021 for setting up of a bigger recreational park at Koel Nagar for Rs 15.33 crore. While the Koel Nagar project is underway, most of the rest 24 parks fitted with open gymnasium and children’s play equipment are lying in ruins.

The Housing and Urban Development department through the RMC has spent around Rs 6.54 crores for renovation or development of 46 parks and open spaces with open gymnasiums and children’s play equipment. RMC sources said each of the 39 women self-help groups (WSHGs) gets paid Rs 6,000 per month for upkeep of about two dozens parks. Besides there are 15 gardeners along with adequate bush cutters, leaf blowers and other equipment.

The Park Cell of RMC has three monitoring teams for monitoring. But the parks are in dire straits.

RMC deputy commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi said due to massive beautification of the city roads for the Men’s Hockey World Cup the parks might not be getting proper attention. Corrective action would be taken, he added.

Former president of Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) Biren Senapati said authorities are only concerned about huge spending. He said basing on RDCC’s complaint, the Vigilance department is inquiring into a 2017 scam of Rs 1.8 crore in the Central Park at Chhend Colony.

