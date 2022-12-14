Home States Odisha

Odisha: Doctor arrested for molesting minor tribal girl

On Monday after she  complained of chest pain, the matron of the hostel informed the girl’s mother. Both of them took her to the PRM MCH.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Molestation

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A doctor serving in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here was arrested by Baripada town police on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a tribal minor girl. The accused Dr Saurav Upadhay was reportedly in an inebriated condition when the incident happened. 

The girl from Badasahi area in Mayurbhanj district was a student of a tribal residential school near Baripada town. On Monday after she  complained of chest pain, the matron of the hostel informed the girl’s mother. Both of them took her to the PRM MCH.

While the doctor took the girl inside the chamber for a check-up, he reportedly restricted the mother and the matron from accompanying. As the girl lied down for a check up, the doctor allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and molested her.  The girl rushed out crying and explained to her mother about the doctor’s behaviour.

When the girl’s mother confronted the doctor, he was argumentative and had reportedly said that a doctor can conduct a check up on a patient as he wants.  Sources said the other family members of the girl reached the hospital and lodged an FIR against the doctor in Baripada police station in the evening. 

Police registered a case on Tuesday under sections 354, 354 (A), 294 of the IPC along with 3 (1) (R) (S) (W) (I) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-2015,  said IIC Birendra Senapati.  “He was arrested and produced in Special POCSO Court. Later he was remanded in judicial custody after his bail application was rejected,” informed the IIC.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minor tribal girl molest Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp