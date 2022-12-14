Odisha: Doctor arrested for molesting minor tribal girl

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A doctor serving in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here was arrested by Baripada town police on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a tribal minor girl. The accused Dr Saurav Upadhay was reportedly in an inebriated condition when the incident happened.

The girl from Badasahi area in Mayurbhanj district was a student of a tribal residential school near Baripada town. On Monday after she complained of chest pain, the matron of the hostel informed the girl’s mother. Both of them took her to the PRM MCH.

While the doctor took the girl inside the chamber for a check-up, he reportedly restricted the mother and the matron from accompanying. As the girl lied down for a check up, the doctor allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and molested her. The girl rushed out crying and explained to her mother about the doctor’s behaviour.

When the girl’s mother confronted the doctor, he was argumentative and had reportedly said that a doctor can conduct a check up on a patient as he wants. Sources said the other family members of the girl reached the hospital and lodged an FIR against the doctor in Baripada police station in the evening.

Police registered a case on Tuesday under sections 354, 354 (A), 294 of the IPC along with 3 (1) (R) (S) (W) (I) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-2015, said IIC Birendra Senapati. “He was arrested and produced in Special POCSO Court. Later he was remanded in judicial custody after his bail application was rejected,” informed the IIC.



