Home States Odisha

Odisha govt ties up with epic for ESDM enterprises

Hardware products think tank EPIC Foundation has inked a pact with the Odisha government to design and manufacture electronic products in the state.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Fintech, digital payments

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

 BHUBANESWAR: Hardware products think tank EPIC Foundation has inked a pact with the Odisha government to design and manufacture electronic products in the state.  The collaboration between the government and EPIC Foundation will provide further stimulus to not only electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) industry but overall socio-economic development of the state and bridge the digital divide.

The foundation will work with the Odisha Skill Development Authority to impart skill training to people, including women, from small towns and underprivileged communities in manufacturing, repair and servicing of electronics products as part of the ongoing collaboration.

The foundation has committed to invest Rs 500 crore in Odisha for designing and manufacturing chips and electronics products besides boosting the state’s capacity in the manufacturing of electronics products.
EPIC Foundation chairman and HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry said the partnership will be instrumental in building design infrastructure, employment and manufacture of high impact products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPIC electronic products
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp