Odisha govt ties up with epic for ESDM enterprises

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hardware products think tank EPIC Foundation has inked a pact with the Odisha government to design and manufacture electronic products in the state. The collaboration between the government and EPIC Foundation will provide further stimulus to not only electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) industry but overall socio-economic development of the state and bridge the digital divide.

The foundation will work with the Odisha Skill Development Authority to impart skill training to people, including women, from small towns and underprivileged communities in manufacturing, repair and servicing of electronics products as part of the ongoing collaboration.

The foundation has committed to invest Rs 500 crore in Odisha for designing and manufacturing chips and electronics products besides boosting the state’s capacity in the manufacturing of electronics products.

EPIC Foundation chairman and HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry said the partnership will be instrumental in building design infrastructure, employment and manufacture of high impact products.

