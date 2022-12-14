Odisha SI booked for outraging modesty of girl student

By Express News Service

PURI: Baseli Sahi police has registered a case against sub inspector Prabhudatta Biswal on December 10, for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl on August 20. The case was registered on the direction of superintendent of police K. Vishal Singh.

As per the complainant, a 22-year-old student of mass communication and a resident of Mangalaghat near Badapakhar Jaga under the Baselisahi PS limits, on the fateful night, SI Biswal had barged into her house late in the night when were parents were away. Finding her alone, he allegedly used filthy language and sexually assaulted her.

Though her parents knew about the incident, they were not in favour of registering a complaint fearing repercussions. However, she mustered courage and sent a complaint to the Baseli Sahi police station against the SI through registered post on December 2. Though the post was received on December 3, no action was taken till December 6. She then sent the same complaint to the SP on December 10. Acting on the complaint the SP directed to register a case against the SI.

Police sources said, a case was registered on December 10 under Sections 447, 354, 354(a), 294, 506 and 34 of IPC. DSP of HRPC Basanti Naik has been appointed as the investigating officer.

