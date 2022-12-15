Home States Odisha

Corporators stay firm, skip CMC meetings demanding transfer of municipal commissioner

Convened by the civic body, neither the members nor the chairperson turned up for the meeting.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Corporators cutting across party lines boycotted the health standing committee meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) scheduled on Tuesday as their demand for transfer of municipal commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan remained unaddressed.

Convened by the civic body, neither the members nor the chairperson turned up for the meeting. The corporators had decided to boycott the council and standing committee meetings unless their demand of the commissioner’s transfer was fulfilled.

“The issue pertaining to commissioner’s misconduct towards a senior corporator is yet to be resolved and we have taken decision to boycott all meetings till he is transferred,” said Diptimayee Mulia and Monalisha Das, chairpersons of health and education and recreation standing committee respectively.

“It is a matter of regret that instead of apologising, the commissioner has remained firm on his stand,” they said. Sources said a meeting of BJD coporators of CMC was scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of secretary (Organization) Biju Janata Dal, Pranab Prakash Das in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. But the meeting got postponed at the last moment.  

