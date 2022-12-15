Home States Odisha

Female elephant accidentally electrocuted to death in Odisha's Deogarh

Preliminary investigation revealed the elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire.

Published: 15th December 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:20 PM

The carcass of a female elephant found in Odisha's Deogarh district (Express)

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: An adult female elephant was found dead near a farm land in Khilaberini village of Chadeimara panchayat under Reamal forest range in Deogarh district on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the carcass of the pachyderm was first spotted by the villagers who then informed the forest officials.

Preliminary investigation revealed the elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire.

However, official sources informed that the live wire was not laid as a trap and that it was merely passing through the farm land, upon which the elephant might have accidentally stumbled.

The pachyderm was part of a large herd which had lost its way back in the wee hours of Thursday.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after postmortem. 

