Firm on HC bench demand in Sambalpur, says CAC

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after suspending agitation over the demand for establishment of a high court bench in Sambalpur, the Central Action Committee (CAC) of all bar associations of western Odisha on Wednesday said it stands firm on the issue.

CAC convenor Ashok Das said, “The agitation has been suspended for the time being in view of the untoward incident that took place on the court premises on Monday. But the demand for high court bench is genuine and we stand by it. Unfortunately, efforts have been made to mislead the Supreme Court over the agitation by lawyers.”

When asked about the order issued by the apex court directing the state and police authorities to deal with the lawyers sternly, Das said, “We are yet to get the order. We can comment only after we read and examine it properly.”

On the other hand, Sambalpur administration extended the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC near the district court complex for the third consecutive day to avoid any untoward situation. While adequate number of police and other security forces are guarding all entry points of the court, litigants were not allowed into the premises on the day. The restriction will remain in force till 6 pm on Thursday.

Till Tuesday, at least 17 lawyers of the Sambalpur District Bar Association were arrested for their alleged involvement in the vandalism on the district court premises which took place on Monday. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended the licence of practice of 43 lawyers including president of Sambalpur Bar Association Sureswar Mishra for a period of 18 months. The BCI has also suspended the licence of practice of all the bar association members till further orders and debarred them from entering the court premises.



