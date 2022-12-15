Ganjam youth killed in cold blood

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension flared up in Ganjam’s Gangapur after a youth of Kaliaguda village was murdered in cold blood by a group of miscreants reportedly over past enmity on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Amar Rout (23). Sources said Amar and his friend Siba Pradhan had gone to attend a feast in Badabarasing village. When they were returning home in the night, a group of miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons on Badabarasing-Khariguda road.

After critically injuring Amar and Siba, the miscreants fled. On being informed, villagers of Kaliaguda reached the spot and rushed the injured duo to Bhanjanagar hospital. However, the doctors declared Amar brought dead. After Siba’s condition deteriorated, he was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

On Wednesday, Amar’s father Daktar Rout lodged a complaint with Gangapur police alleging that his son was at loggerheads with some local youths over construction of the village road. They had threatened Amar of dire consequences but he did not take the matter seriously. Daktar further alleged that a group of miscreants had tried to attack Amar last month but failed in their attempt. Since then, Amar always ventured outside with his friends.

Investigating officer A Barik said basing on the complaint, a case has been registered. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. Four persons have been detained in this connection and further investigation is underway. Police patrolling has been intensified in the area to prevent any untoward incident, Barik added. Locals apprehend that friends of Amar will try to avenge his murder.

Sources said Amar and Siba were active workers of BJD and had recently joined BJP due to difference of opinions with some local leaders.



