Internet a boon for poets, says English poet Jayanta Mahapatra

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The internet has given poets a new platform to grow and expand on social media, said renowned English poet Jayanta Mahapatra here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the UGC-sponsored extra-mural lecture at Kendrapara Autonomous College, the nonagenarian poet said with the advent of technology, poets are able to reach out to more readers across the globe through blogs and websites.

Deliberating on the growth of Indian English poetry, the Padma Shri awardee revisited his past and some of his acclaimed stories and poems which reflect on the plight and penury of the downtrodden in Odisha.

Mahapatra exhorted students of the college to use poetry as a weapon to bring transformation in the society.

Among others, noted writer and Sahitya Akademi awardee Prof Rama Chandra Behera, principal Prof Gopal Chandra Behera and head of English department Manoranjan Mohanty were present.

