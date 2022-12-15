Odisha credit potential pegged at Rs 1.6L crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has pegged the credit potential for 2023-24 financial year in Odisha at Rs 1,60,280 crore, up by around 19 per cent (pc) from the current fiscal.

The credit projection for agriculture infrastructure and allied activities has been estimated at Rs 58,776 crore and that of MSME at Rs 72,297 crore, which is about 37 pc and 45 pc of the total lending potential, respectively.

As per the state focus paper released on Wednesday, the overall farm credit has been projected at Rs 53,323 crore, including Rs 37,805 crore for crop production, maintenance and marketing and Rs 15,517 crore for term loan for agriculture and allied activities.

NABARD chief general manager C Udayabhaskar stressed on increasing the credit flow to priority sector, agriculture and allied sector in particular. “The area under irrigation and cultivation of rabi crops need to be enhanced which will help increase the scope of crop loans and income of farmers improving livelihoods of women through micro enterprises,” he said.

Inaugurating the state credit seminar, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari urged bankers to come forward to finance value chains and innovative new-age projects for furthering the development of the agriculture sector.

Development commissioner and agriculture production commissioner PK Jena advised the banks to improve the quality of lending at grassroots level and focus on allied sectors such as dairy, goat farming and fisheries along with the innovative startups.

Stressing upon the need for aggressive penetration of banking services into the unbanked areas, principal secretary of Finance department Vishal Kumar Dev called for removal of regional disparity in the state in terms of financial services and coordinated efforts for paving way for sustained development.

BHUBANESWAR: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has pegged the credit potential for 2023-24 financial year in Odisha at Rs 1,60,280 crore, up by around 19 per cent (pc) from the current fiscal. The credit projection for agriculture infrastructure and allied activities has been estimated at Rs 58,776 crore and that of MSME at Rs 72,297 crore, which is about 37 pc and 45 pc of the total lending potential, respectively. As per the state focus paper released on Wednesday, the overall farm credit has been projected at Rs 53,323 crore, including Rs 37,805 crore for crop production, maintenance and marketing and Rs 15,517 crore for term loan for agriculture and allied activities. NABARD chief general manager C Udayabhaskar stressed on increasing the credit flow to priority sector, agriculture and allied sector in particular. “The area under irrigation and cultivation of rabi crops need to be enhanced which will help increase the scope of crop loans and income of farmers improving livelihoods of women through micro enterprises,” he said. Inaugurating the state credit seminar, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari urged bankers to come forward to finance value chains and innovative new-age projects for furthering the development of the agriculture sector. Development commissioner and agriculture production commissioner PK Jena advised the banks to improve the quality of lending at grassroots level and focus on allied sectors such as dairy, goat farming and fisheries along with the innovative startups. Stressing upon the need for aggressive penetration of banking services into the unbanked areas, principal secretary of Finance department Vishal Kumar Dev called for removal of regional disparity in the state in terms of financial services and coordinated efforts for paving way for sustained development.