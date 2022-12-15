Home States Odisha

Odisha credit potential pegged at Rs 1.6L crore

NABARD chief general manager C Udayabhaskar stressed on increasing the credit flow to priority sector, agriculture and allied sector in particular.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has pegged the credit potential for 2023-24 financial year in Odisha at Rs 1,60,280 crore, up by around 19 per cent (pc) from the current fiscal.

The credit projection for agriculture infrastructure and allied activities has been estimated at Rs 58,776 crore and that of MSME at Rs 72,297 crore, which is about 37 pc and 45 pc of the total lending potential, respectively. 

As per the state focus paper released on Wednesday, the overall farm credit has been projected at Rs 53,323 crore, including Rs 37,805 crore for crop production, maintenance and marketing and Rs 15,517 crore for term loan for agriculture and allied activities. 

NABARD chief general manager C Udayabhaskar stressed on increasing the credit flow to priority sector, agriculture and allied sector in particular. “The area under irrigation and cultivation of rabi crops need to be enhanced which will help increase the scope of crop loans and income of farmers improving livelihoods of women through micro enterprises,” he said.

Inaugurating the state credit seminar, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari urged bankers to come forward to finance value chains and innovative new-age projects for furthering the development of the agriculture sector. 

Development commissioner and agriculture production commissioner PK Jena advised the banks to improve the quality of lending at grassroots level and focus on allied sectors such as dairy, goat farming and fisheries along with the innovative startups. 

Stressing upon the need for aggressive penetration of banking services into the unbanked areas, principal secretary of Finance department Vishal Kumar Dev called for removal of regional disparity in the state in terms of financial services and coordinated efforts for paving way for sustained development. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha credit potential NABARD
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp