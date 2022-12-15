Odisha school locked by parents demanding appointment of teachers

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Demanding appointment of more teachers, parents locked the main gate of Similta Upper Primary School at Lulong panchayat in Deogarh’s Reamal block on Wednesday.

At least 70 students are enrolled in classes I to VII in the school. However, three teachers and the cluster resource centre coordinator are taking classes of the students. Shortage of teachers has not only affected the timely conduct of classes but also quality of education in the school, alleged the parents.

On the day, students also staged dharna in front of the school. Sources said children of Similta and nearby Bijanali, Purunapani and Simlihota villages are enrolled in the school.

District education officer Sachidananda Behera said he was informed about the protest late in the day. “We will meet the parents on Thursday and try to address their grievances at the earliest,” he added.

