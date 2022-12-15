Home States Odisha

Odisha school locked by parents demanding appointment of teachers

Demanding appointment of more teachers, parents locked the main gate of Similta Upper Primary School at Lulong panchayat in Deogarh’s Reamal block on Wednesday.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Students and their parents staging protest outside the locked school | Express

By Express News Service

DEOGARH:   Demanding appointment of more teachers, parents locked the main gate of Similta Upper Primary School at Lulong panchayat in Deogarh’s Reamal block on Wednesday. 

At least 70 students are enrolled in classes I to VII in the school. However, three teachers and the cluster resource centre coordinator are taking classes of the students. Shortage of teachers has not only affected the timely conduct of classes but also quality of education in the school, alleged the parents. 

On the day, students also staged dharna in front of the school. Sources said children of Similta and nearby Bijanali, Purunapani and Simlihota villages are enrolled in the school.

District education officer Sachidananda Behera said he was informed about the protest late in the day. “We will meet the parents on Thursday and try to address their grievances at the earliest,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Similta Upper Primary School teacher crunch
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp