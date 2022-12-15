Poacher killed as gun goes off accidentally in Odisha's Malyagiri hill

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 25-year-old youth who had ventured into the forest on Malyagiri hill with his friends for poaching was killed after his country-made gun went off accidentally on Tuesday night.

He was identified as Rabi Purti of Rohila village within Khamar police limits. Police said Rabi and his friends Chaitanya Boita, Balabhadra Jamuda and Bijay Kundia had gone to Malyagiri hill with country-made guns to hunt wild boars.

They reached the forest in the afternoon and waited there till night. After failing to spot any boar due to inclement weather, they decided to return home. On their way back, Rabi’s gun fell down and went off sending a bullet through his neck. As Rabi lay there in a pool of blood, his friends got frightened. After much deliberation, they decided to carry him to the village. By the time they reached Rohila, Rabi was already dead.

On being informed, Khamar police reached Rohila village and seized Rabi’s body and the gun. While Chaitanya and Balabhadra were arrested, Bijay fled. Khamar IIC Srikanta Padhihary said the duo was arrested on the charge of possessing illegal firearms and not for murder. The deceased’s mother has informed police in writing that her son died due to accidental firing from his own gun, the IIC added.

Man held with firearms used in hunting

Deogarh: Police arrested a poacher and seized two country-made rifles from his house in Barkote here on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Pulasti Dhibar (35) of Aksharshila village within Barkote police limits. Deogarh SP Pramod Rath said basing on a tip-off, a police team raided Pulasti’s house and recovered the firearms. The accused failed to produce any documents relating to the possession of the firearms. On further interrogation, Pulasti confessed that he used the rifles to hunt animals. Subsequently, he was arrested and produced in court.

