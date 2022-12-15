Home States Odisha

Protest over egg attack on Odisha BJP MLA

On Tuesday, BJP and BJD workers came to blows after eggs were thrown at Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling’s car at Puintala.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Mahaling

Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  BJP workers on Wednesday gheraoed the office of Balangir SP protesting the egg attack on Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling. The agitators led by district BJP president Sibaji Mohanty also submitted a memorandum to SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu demanding stringent action against those involved in the incident. 

On Tuesday, BJP and BJD workers came to blows after eggs were thrown at Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling’s car at Puintala. The BJP MLA was on way to inspect the Puintala paddy procurement centre (mandi) when some BJD workers reportedly hurled eggs at his vehicle.

Addressing mediapersons, Mahaling said he was on way to inspect the procurement process at Puintala mandi after local farmers alleged that authorities were deducting 10 kg from a quintal of paddy. “In a bid to prevent me from going there, the local PACS chairperson who is also the BJD block president, masterminded the egg attack on me. I was threatened and my supporters were manhandled by BJD goons,” the BJP MLA alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling egg attack
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp