Protest over egg attack on Odisha BJP MLA

BALANGIR: BJP workers on Wednesday gheraoed the office of Balangir SP protesting the egg attack on Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling. The agitators led by district BJP president Sibaji Mohanty also submitted a memorandum to SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu demanding stringent action against those involved in the incident.

On Tuesday, BJP and BJD workers came to blows after eggs were thrown at Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling’s car at Puintala. The BJP MLA was on way to inspect the Puintala paddy procurement centre (mandi) when some BJD workers reportedly hurled eggs at his vehicle.

Addressing mediapersons, Mahaling said he was on way to inspect the procurement process at Puintala mandi after local farmers alleged that authorities were deducting 10 kg from a quintal of paddy. “In a bid to prevent me from going there, the local PACS chairperson who is also the BJD block president, masterminded the egg attack on me. I was threatened and my supporters were manhandled by BJD goons,” the BJP MLA alleged.

