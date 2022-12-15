Home States Odisha

Two girls fall into septic tank, die in Ganjam

The girls were playing over the septic tank behind Sethy’s house when the cover collapsed, reportedly unable to take the weight of the girls.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of a Septic Tank.

Representational Image of a Septic Tank.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Wedding celebrations turned into tragedy after two cousins - both minor - died after they fell into a septic tank in Pakarda village of Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar on Wednesday. Basumati and Dibya, both aged five, were cousins and had arrived at the house of their maternal uncle J Sethy on Tuesday to attend the wedding. 

The girls were playing over the septic tank behind Sethy’s house when the cover collapsed, reportedly unable to take the weight of the girls. All this happened when the family members were busy in the marriage function. 

On hearing the girls’ screams, family members rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the tank. The cousins were rushed to Sorada hospital but doctors declared them dead. ASI of Bhanjanagar police station Ramesh Lenka said bodies of the girls were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The mishap may have taken place due to a broken slab cover over the septic tank, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
septic tank girls fall into septic tank
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp