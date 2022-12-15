Two girls fall into septic tank, die in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Wedding celebrations turned into tragedy after two cousins - both minor - died after they fell into a septic tank in Pakarda village of Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar on Wednesday. Basumati and Dibya, both aged five, were cousins and had arrived at the house of their maternal uncle J Sethy on Tuesday to attend the wedding.

The girls were playing over the septic tank behind Sethy’s house when the cover collapsed, reportedly unable to take the weight of the girls. All this happened when the family members were busy in the marriage function.

On hearing the girls’ screams, family members rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the tank. The cousins were rushed to Sorada hospital but doctors declared them dead. ASI of Bhanjanagar police station Ramesh Lenka said bodies of the girls were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The mishap may have taken place due to a broken slab cover over the septic tank, he added.

