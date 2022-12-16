Home States Odisha

Elephant dies of accidental electrocution in Deogarh

The age of the elephant is believed to be around 25 years. Sources said the carcass of the pachyderm was first spotted by villagers who informed the forest officials.

By Express News Service

DEOGARH:  An adult female elephant was found dead near farmland at Khilaberini village in Chadeimara panchayat under Reamal forest range of Deogarh district on Thursday morning.

The age of the elephant is believed to be around 25 years. Sources said the carcass of the pachyderm was first spotted by villagers who informed the forest officials. Preliminary investigation revealed that the elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire. 

However, official sources said the live wire was not laid as a trap but passing through the farmland. The elephant might have accidentally stumbled upon it and got electrocuted. The pachyderm was part of a large herd which lost its way back in the wee hours of Thursday.

The autopsy of the carcass was conducted by a veterinary team in presence of Deogarh DFO Magar Dhanaji Raoso and RCCF, Rourkela circle Arun Kumar Mishra. The DFO said, “Electricity officials were also present during the autopsy. We have sought a report from them. The exact cause of the elephant’s death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives.”

