Hotel Association seeks expansion of key airports in country

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As crowding of passengers continues at key airports in the country, the Hotel Association of India has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve infrastructure at these facilities.

In a memorandum to the prime minister on Wednesday, the association secretary JK Mohanty said the capacity of the airports in the metros needs to be tripled and at other congested airports in different states the infrastructure facility should be doubled.

“Indians today are wasting man-hours by standing in queues to get a flight. VVIPS escape this torture of standing in long queues for hours and do not realise the pain fellow Indian passengers are going through,” the memorandum read.

Mohanty said although a lot of development has been done across all airports in the country, infrastructure requirements in these facilities cannot match the needs of the rising number of travellers. “The rapid growth of the economy has necessitated growth in travelling fast by air. This has resulted in massive congestion in airports all over the country specially the metro cities of India,” he wrote.

