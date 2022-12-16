Home States Odisha

Hotel Association seeks expansion of key airports in country

Mohanty said although a lot of development has been done across all airports in the country, infrastructure requirements in these facilities cannot match the needs of the rising number of travellers. 

Published: 16th December 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Airport, Kochi

Representational Image. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As crowding of passengers continues at key airports in the country, the Hotel Association of India has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve infrastructure at these facilities.

In a memorandum to the prime minister on Wednesday, the association secretary JK Mohanty said the capacity of the airports in the metros needs to be tripled and at other congested airports in different states the infrastructure facility should be doubled.

“Indians today are wasting man-hours by standing in queues to get a flight. VVIPS escape this torture of standing in long queues for hours and do not realise the pain fellow Indian passengers are going through,” the memorandum read. 

Mohanty said although a lot of development has been done across all airports in the country, infrastructure requirements in these facilities cannot match the needs of the rising number of travellers. “The rapid growth of the economy has necessitated growth in travelling fast by air. This has resulted in massive congestion in airports all over the country specially the metro cities of India,” he wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hotel Association airport airport expansion
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp