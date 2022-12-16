Home States Odisha

Odisha: 51 years on, veteran recalls 1971 war memories

For Sulava Charan Behera (84), the medals earned during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, are the most precious.

Published: 16th December 2022 03:46 AM

​ Sulava Charan Behera | Express ​

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  For Sulava Charan Behera (84), the medals earned during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, are the most precious. As India celebrates the 51st year of its victory over Pakistan and birth of Bangladesh, Behera, a resident of Karilopatna in Kendrapara district recalled his contribution to the war. The retired soldier who joined the Indian Army’s 2 Air Support Signal Unit in 1956 at the age of 18, saw several wars but the one fought in 1971 is still etched deep in his memory. “The 1971 Bangladesh liberation war is one of the most important for me. It was a major victory for the Indian Army which managed to enter Dhaka after defeating the Pakistani forces,” he said. 

The octogenarian recalls the war caused heavy casualties on both sides and the Pakistani Army blew up several bridges to prevent the Indian Army from entering Dhaka and other places in erstwhile East Pakistan. “We managed to repair and build many pontoon bridges over rivers to facilitate Indian troops’ smooth entry into Bangladesh,” he said. The veteran said he also trained the Mukti Bahini which played a major role in creating Bangladesh out of East Pakistan. He fondly remembers that the Indian troops were given food packets by locals at railway stations and roads leading to the front.

The war ended after the Eastern Command of the Pakistani armed forces  signed the instrument of surrender on December 16, 1971 in Dhaka, marking the creation of the new nation of Bangladesh. “We all danced along with the locals in Dhaka the day Bangladesh was born. The 17-day war caused thousands of casualties on both sides and also witnessed the largest tank battle since World War II,”  recalled Behera.

Apart from the Bangladesh liberation war, Behera participated in the annexation of Goa in 1961, Indo-China war of 1962 and Indo- Pak war in 1965. The veteran, who retired from the Army in 1983 has two sons and as many daughters who are proud of his sacrifices for the nation. Behera has won several medals including ones for long service (20 years). 

RCCI delegation meets union ministers
Rourkela: A delegation of the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over various demands regarding development of Rourkela and Sundargarh district. The delegation submitted a memorandum to Vaishnaw demanding creation of a new railway division at Rourkela. During their meeting with Pradhan, the RCCI team demanded setting up of management institutions on the lines of XLRI and XIMB in the Steel City. They also demanded a Sainik school and more Kendriya Vidyalayas in the tribal-dominated district.

