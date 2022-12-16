Home States Odisha

Odisha CM launches projects worth Rs 214 crore in Jagatsinghpur

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched development projects worth around Rs 214 crore in Jagatsinghpur district.

Published: 16th December 2022 04:02 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched development projects worth around Rs 214 crore in Jagatsinghpur district. The chief minister inaugurated four Mission Shakti bhawans and a 10-bed ICU at the district headquarters hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 4.29 crore virtually. The Mission Shakti bhawans are located at Jagatsinghpur, Raghunathpur, Tirtol and Balikuda.

This apart, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for 43 projects worth around Rs 209.54 crore in the district. The projects are meant to benefit more than 12 lakh people. Speaking on the occasion, he said the Maa Sarala temple has been included in the Integrated Development of Heritage and Monuments and Tourist Destination scheme. Stating that Rs 42 crore is being spent for the renovation of the temple, he said the work will be completed by end of December, 2023.

Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashri Mallik, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prashant Muduli, Paradip MLA Sambit Routray, Tirtol legislator Bijay Shankar Das besides several BJD leaders and senior government officials were present. The programme was coordinated by 5T secretary VK Pandian.

