Home States Odisha

Odisha: No smartphones inside Srimandir from Jan 1

Servitors to deposit their gadgets at south gate, Simhadwar counters

Published: 16th December 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  The managing committee of Sri Jagannath temple on Thursday approved the proposal to completely ban use of smartphones inside Srimandir from January 1. Informing this after the temple managing committee meeting, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Vir Vikram Yadav said it was decided that apart from devotees, servitors, police personnel and administrative officers and staff of Srimandir will also deposit their smartphones at designated counters before entering the shrine.

Servitors entering the temple will have to deposit their smartphones at the counters at south gate and Simhadwar (main gate) of Srimandir. Only the commander of Jagannath temple police (JTP) can use a smartphone for official communication. 

Yadav further informed that the Srimandir Adarsh Gurukul society has signed an MoU with Birla education foundation to establish a school for the children of temple servitors. Around 34 acre of land in Matitota area of Puri town has been allocated in favour of the Adarsh Gurukul society. 

Principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Debidutt Biswal informed the meeting that of 4,000 acre land allocated for Sri Jagannath Bana Prakalpa, around 3,600 acre has been used for plantation of Phasi, Asan and Dhaura trees for construction of chariots of the Trinity. The SJTA had earlier asked the Forest department to carry out afforestation in around 1,600 acre of temple land.

Besides, the plan to develop Jagannath Ballav, the pleasure garden of the Lord, and Gundicha temple were placed before the managing committee. It was decided to start work on the project after tender process is completed. Repair work of Gundicha temple will be completed by April.

The meeting was informed that SJTA will appeal against the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which has imposed a fine of `12 crore for illegal mining of stone on temple land in Khurdha. The meeting also approved the proposals of servitors’ welfare committee and finance sub-committee, Yadav informed.
Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb presided over the meeting. Among others, temple officials and servitors attended.

Major decisions

Adarsh Gurukul society signs MoU with Birla education foundation to establish school for children of servitors

34 acre land in Matitota allocated in favour of Adarsh Gurukul society

3,600 acre used for plantation of Phasi, Asan and Dhaura trees for construction of chariots of Trinity

Repair work of Gundicha temple to be completed by April

SJTA to appeal against NGT order to impose fine of `12 crore for illegal stone mining 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srimandir Sri Jagannath temple
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp