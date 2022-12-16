Odisha: No smartphones inside Srimandir from Jan 1

By Express News Service

PURI: The managing committee of Sri Jagannath temple on Thursday approved the proposal to completely ban use of smartphones inside Srimandir from January 1. Informing this after the temple managing committee meeting, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Vir Vikram Yadav said it was decided that apart from devotees, servitors, police personnel and administrative officers and staff of Srimandir will also deposit their smartphones at designated counters before entering the shrine.

Servitors entering the temple will have to deposit their smartphones at the counters at south gate and Simhadwar (main gate) of Srimandir. Only the commander of Jagannath temple police (JTP) can use a smartphone for official communication.

Yadav further informed that the Srimandir Adarsh Gurukul society has signed an MoU with Birla education foundation to establish a school for the children of temple servitors. Around 34 acre of land in Matitota area of Puri town has been allocated in favour of the Adarsh Gurukul society.

Principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Debidutt Biswal informed the meeting that of 4,000 acre land allocated for Sri Jagannath Bana Prakalpa, around 3,600 acre has been used for plantation of Phasi, Asan and Dhaura trees for construction of chariots of the Trinity. The SJTA had earlier asked the Forest department to carry out afforestation in around 1,600 acre of temple land.

Besides, the plan to develop Jagannath Ballav, the pleasure garden of the Lord, and Gundicha temple were placed before the managing committee. It was decided to start work on the project after tender process is completed. Repair work of Gundicha temple will be completed by April.

The meeting was informed that SJTA will appeal against the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which has imposed a fine of `12 crore for illegal mining of stone on temple land in Khurdha. The meeting also approved the proposals of servitors’ welfare committee and finance sub-committee, Yadav informed.

Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb presided over the meeting. Among others, temple officials and servitors attended.

Major decisions

Adarsh Gurukul society signs MoU with Birla education foundation to establish school for children of servitors

34 acre land in Matitota allocated in favour of Adarsh Gurukul society

3,600 acre used for plantation of Phasi, Asan and Dhaura trees for construction of chariots of Trinity

Repair work of Gundicha temple to be completed by April

SJTA to appeal against NGT order to impose fine of `12 crore for illegal stone mining

