SDBA chief held, normalcy returns at Sambalpur court

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Thursday arrested president of Sambalpur district bar association (SDBA) Sureswar Mishra and chairman of the action committee Pradeep Bohidar even as normalcy returned to the district court with provision of necessary assistance to the litigants.

Mishra and Bohidar were arrested in connection with the vandalism on the district court premises which took place on Monday. Police also arrested six more lawyers in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 32 people including eight transgenders, a civilian and 23 lawyers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the vandalism.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the arrests were made on the basis of video evidence. Police have not identified any new accused involved in the incident but verification of evidence is underway. Meanwhile, the administration extended the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC at Kacheri Chowk in the city till Friday to avoid any untoward situation. Three-layer security arrangements have been put in place around the district court complex with deployment of 21 platoons of police force.

The SP further informed that a help desk is functioning at the court to resolve the queries of litigants.

Services of para legal volunteers have been made available inside the court premises as well as the district legal services authority, Sambalpur circle jail and Nari Bandi Niketan for litigants and under-trial prisoners.

Advocates of different bar associations are appearing in the courts of Sambalpur in some cases. Hearing of bail applications are also being conducted through video-conferencing. Sambalpur collector Ananya Das said though section 144 is still in force, the court is functioning as usual. Judicial officers and the public have access to the court.

