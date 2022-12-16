Home States Odisha

SDBA chief held, normalcy returns at Sambalpur court

Mishra and Bohidar were arrested in connection with the vandalism on the district court premises which took place on Monday.

Published: 16th December 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Agitators burn tyres after ransacking the court premises in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Thursday arrested president of Sambalpur district bar association (SDBA) Sureswar Mishra and chairman of the action committee Pradeep Bohidar even as normalcy returned to the district court with provision of necessary assistance to the litigants. 

Mishra and Bohidar were arrested in connection with the vandalism on the district court premises which took place on Monday. Police also arrested six more lawyers in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 32 people including eight transgenders, a civilian and 23 lawyers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the vandalism.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the arrests were made on the basis of video evidence. Police have not identified any new accused involved in the incident but verification of evidence is underway. Meanwhile, the administration extended the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC at Kacheri Chowk in the city till Friday to avoid any untoward situation. Three-layer security arrangements have been put in place around the district court complex with deployment of 21 platoons of police force. 

The SP further informed that a help desk is functioning at the court to resolve the queries of litigants. 
Services of para legal volunteers have been made available inside the court premises as well as the district legal services authority, Sambalpur circle jail and Nari Bandi Niketan for litigants and under-trial prisoners. 

Advocates of different bar associations are appearing in the courts of Sambalpur in some cases. Hearing of bail applications are also being conducted through video-conferencing.  Sambalpur collector Ananya Das said though section 144 is still in force, the court is functioning as usual. Judicial officers and the public have access to the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDBA Sambalpur
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp