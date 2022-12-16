Home States Odisha

Uniform policy formulated for Shree Jagannath temple land sale

By Express News Service

CUTTACK : The state government told Orissa High Court that it has formulated a ‘Uniform Policy’ to sell the lands of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to the persons in long possession of the same. The policy is in consonance with the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 and the lands will be sold on the rate fixed under it in a transparent and convenient manner to both the temple and the possessor, the state government told the court on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Dilip Kumar Baral challenging the amendment of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act by promulgating an ordinance in January this year. Arguing on the petitioner’s behalf advocate Anup Mohapatra had submitted that amendment of Section 16 (2) of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act gives more power to the temple managing committee at the cost of undermining the power of the state government.

In a counter affidavit deputy secretary of Law department Ansuman Mohanty said a large number of land alienation cases are pending particularly in the districts of Puri and Khurda. In order to bring an end to the said litigation process in the interest of the public and to expedite the process of land alienation, the state government felt it necessary to delegate powers of sanction in alienating immovable properties of the temple. 

“In order to simplify and expedite the process of land alienation the state government has taken necessary steps to suitably amend the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955,” Mohanty said in the affidavit.

