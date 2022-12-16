Woman hacked to death over suspected sorcery in Odisha 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 60-year-old woman was killed over suspicion of practicing sorcery in Chandanpur’s Chhagharia village under Tangi-Choudwar block on Wednesday night.

Meena Chhatar was hacked to death by 19-year-old Bhaguni Purty and he manged to flee the spot.

Police quoting the FIR filed by son of Meena said, Bhaguni’s wife and son were suffering from a disease for which he suspected Meena of practicing witchcraft on them.

On being informed, Tangi police rushed to the spot and has launched an investigation. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused who is at large, said Tangi police station IIC Suchitrabirjya Das.

