Home States Odisha

Woman hacked to death over suspected sorcery in Odisha 

A 60-year-old woman was killed over suspicion of practicing sorcery in Chandanpur’s Chhagharia village under Tangi-Choudwar block on Wednesday night. 

Published: 16th December 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sorcery, black magic

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A 60-year-old woman was killed over suspicion of practicing sorcery in Chandanpur’s Chhagharia village under Tangi-Choudwar block on Wednesday night. 

Meena Chhatar was hacked to death by 19-year-old Bhaguni Purty and he manged to flee the spot.
Police quoting the FIR filed by son of Meena said, Bhaguni’s wife and son were suffering from a disease for which he suspected Meena of practicing witchcraft on them.

On being informed, Tangi police rushed to the spot and has launched an investigation. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused who is at large, said Tangi police station IIC Suchitrabirjya Das.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sorcery Odisha  murder
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp