Javelin pierces student's neck during sports meet in Odisha's Balangir

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the mishap and directed free medical treatment for the student.

Published: 17th December 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 04:26 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bizarre incident, a javelin hurled during a practice session ended up piercing the neck of a student during the annual sports meet at Agalpur Boys' High School in Balangir district on Saturday.

The student, Sadanand Meher, was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir. Within hours, doctors managed to remove the javelin from Sadanand's neck. He is under observation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the mishap and directed free medical treatment for the student. Assistance for the treatment will be borne from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Private secretary to the CM VK Pandian spoke to Balangir collector and enquired about the condition of the
student.

The sports meet was being held at Agalpur in Balangir when the incident took place. Sadanand was present at the venue when the javelin hit him, piercing his neck, just below the jawline.

Sadanand displayed extraordinary composure even after being hit as he showed little signs of panic and remained alert till he was taken to the medical college.

The incident left school staff, guardians and onlookers shocked.

