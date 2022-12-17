Home States Odisha

One killed, 11 injured as bus turns turtle in Odisha 

The deceased was identified as Nilambar Mohanta of Manda village within Jashipur police limits. Sources said over-speeding led to the accident which took place at around 10.30 am.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A person was killed and another 10 sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned on NH-18 near Balimunduli Chowk within Kuliana police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Friday. 

The deceased was identified as Nilambar Mohanta of Manda village within Jashipur police limits. Sources said over-speeding led to the accident which took place at around 10.30 am. The bus carrying over 40 passengers was on way to Baripada terminal from Khiching. Due to high speed, the driver lost control of the bus near Balimunduli Chowk.

Fire service personnel and police rescued the passengers trapped under the bus. While Nilambar was found dead, 10 injured passengers were rushed to the hospital. 

