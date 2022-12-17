Protection staff, witness to elephant poaching cover-up in Similipal, dies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: Turam Purty, a protection assistant and an eyewitness to the suspected elephant poaching cover-up in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR)’s core area, died at SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack late on Thursday night.

Purty, who had allegedly consumed poison in apprehension of punitive measures, was undergoing treatment for the last three days. “After Purty’s death late last night, his body was sent for postmortem before being handed over to a family member,” said SCB emergency officer Bhubanananda Maharana.

Purty’s death has led to massive public outrage in Mayurbhanj district even as wildlife experts demanded a thorough investigation into the matter stating this may weaken the case related to elephant poaching in Jenabil range of Similipal where the forest staff have been found to be complicit in its cover up.

Three forest staff including the in-charge range officer have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in burning the carcass of the elephant to destroy evidence of its poaching in the tiger reserve, while a joint task force (JTF) headed by chief conservator of forest (Wildlife) Manoj V Nair is conducting a probe.

PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli said police will investigate to ascertain the exact cause of Purty’s death.

Meanwhile, the hide seized from the fringe area of the national park two days back belongs to a big cat poached in the protected area. The Wildlife Wing had sent images of the stripe patterns to Wildlife Institute of India for matching. Sources said, it has apparently matched with the repository and the big cat is a female. A gunshot was found on the skin.

A team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch had seized the hide. However, the forest officials maintained that the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, is yet to verify whether it is of a tiger from Similipal or any other landscape. The STF also maintained the same. The STF has so far arrested two persons including kingpin Fagu Prasad Hansdah in this connection and continuing its investigation. The JTF is also carrying out an inquiry into it.

