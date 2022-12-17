Home States Odisha

Protection staff, witness to elephant poaching cover-up in Similipal, dies

Purty, who had allegedly consumed poison in apprehension of punitive measures, was undergoing treatment for the last three days.

Published: 17th December 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Similipal National Park

Similipal National Park (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: Turam Purty, a protection assistant and an eyewitness to the suspected elephant poaching cover-up in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR)’s core area, died at SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack late on Thursday night.

Purty, who had allegedly consumed poison in apprehension of punitive measures, was undergoing treatment for the last three days. “After Purty’s death late last night, his body was sent for postmortem before being handed over to a family member,” said SCB emergency officer Bhubanananda Maharana.

Purty’s death has led to massive public outrage in Mayurbhanj district even as wildlife experts demanded a thorough investigation into the matter stating this may weaken the case related to elephant poaching in Jenabil range of Similipal where the forest staff have been found to be complicit in its cover up. 

Three forest staff including the in-charge range officer have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in burning the carcass of the elephant to destroy evidence of its poaching in the tiger reserve, while a joint task force (JTF) headed by chief conservator of forest (Wildlife) Manoj V Nair is conducting a probe. 

PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli said police will investigate to ascertain the exact cause of Purty’s death. 
Meanwhile, the hide seized from the fringe area of the national park two days back belongs to a big cat poached in the protected area. The Wildlife Wing had sent images of the stripe patterns to Wildlife Institute of India for matching. Sources said, it has apparently matched with the repository and the big cat is a female. A gunshot was found on the skin.

A team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch had seized the hide. However, the forest officials maintained that the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, is yet to verify whether it is of a tiger from Similipal or any other landscape. The STF also maintained the same. The STF has so far arrested two persons including kingpin Fagu Prasad Hansdah in this connection and continuing its investigation. The JTF is also carrying out an inquiry into it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant poaching Similipal
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp