Three fishermen hurt in mid-sea fight in Odisha 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At least three fishermen were injured in a fight between crew members of a fishing vessel in the sea around three nautical miles from Hukitola coast on Friday. The injured were identified as Bimal Das, Bapi Das and Bhim Das. A mid-sea fight broke out over the distribution of fish.

Sources said fishing vessel ‘Ma Gouri’ ventured into the sea with six crew members on Monday. After fishing for three days in the sea, the boat was returning with the catch to the jetty at Jamboo. Midway, a dispute arose between the crew members over sharing the catch. In a fit of rage, Baburam Das attacked fellow crew members Bimal, Bapi and Bhim with an axe.

On being informed about the incident by boat owner Sourava Ray of Kharinashi village, a patrolling boat of Jamboo Marine police went to the sea. The injured fishermen were brought to the community health centre at Mahakalapada. Later, Bhim was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Jamboo Marine IIC Paresh Mohanty said a case under sections 307, 427, 504 and 506 of the IPC was registered against accused Baburam. Further investigation is underway.



KENDRAPARA: At least three fishermen were injured in a fight between crew members of a fishing vessel in the sea around three nautical miles from Hukitola coast on Friday. The injured were identified as Bimal Das, Bapi Das and Bhim Das. A mid-sea fight broke out over the distribution of fish. Sources said fishing vessel ‘Ma Gouri’ ventured into the sea with six crew members on Monday. After fishing for three days in the sea, the boat was returning with the catch to the jetty at Jamboo. Midway, a dispute arose between the crew members over sharing the catch. In a fit of rage, Baburam Das attacked fellow crew members Bimal, Bapi and Bhim with an axe. On being informed about the incident by boat owner Sourava Ray of Kharinashi village, a patrolling boat of Jamboo Marine police went to the sea. The injured fishermen were brought to the community health centre at Mahakalapada. Later, Bhim was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Jamboo Marine IIC Paresh Mohanty said a case under sections 307, 427, 504 and 506 of the IPC was registered against accused Baburam. Further investigation is underway.