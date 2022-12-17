Home States Odisha

Woman ‘begged’ to serve Lord Jagannath by donating Rs 1 lakh

Tula Behera from Chauliaganj in Cuttack has lived on alms donated by the devotees visiting the Jagannath, Sai and Shiva temples in Phulbani for the last 40 years.

Published: 17th December 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tula being felicitated by the Jagannath temple committee in Phulbani | Express

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR:  A 70-year-old woman who eked out a living by begging did not think twice before parting with her life savings of Rs 1 lakh as a donation to the Jagannath temple here on Friday.

Tula Behera from Chauliaganj in Cuttack has lived on alms donated by the devotees visiting the Jagannath, Sai and Shiva temples in Phulbani for the last 40 years. Earlier, she used to work as a daily wager in Chauliaganj and married the love of her life Prafulla, also a labourer. However after some years health issues rendered Prafulla handicapped. 

The couple then moved to Phulbani where they had to beg to sustain. Later after Prafulla passed away, Tula adopted a destitute Okia Mahakud as her daughter and both continued to beg near the temples. Through the years, they managed to save some money from their income in a bank here.

The day Tula realised that her saving has reached Rs 1.20 lakh, she and her daughter decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to the Jagannath temple towards construction of a guest house for the saints. “We were shocked and reluctant to accept the donation but her devotion towards Lord Jagannath moved us,” said president of the temple managing committee Sunasir Mohapatra. 

“We felicitated her and decided to provide prasad to both of them besides looking after their needs from here on,” Mohapatra added. “I have no relatives and lived most of my life begging. Now I want to spend the remaining years of my old age in service of Lord Jagannath. If it can be of any use for the temple, I will feel blessed,” Tula said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagannath donation woman donates to temple
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp