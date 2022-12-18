BJP has Dhamnagar model to counter BJD: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The recent bypolls ending on an equal footing with both BJD and BJP gaining bragging rights, the turf for the next Assembly election has been thrown open. The ruling party and the prime Opposition have already gone on an overdrive, trumpeting their new-found models to outdo each other in the upcoming polls.

With the BJD asserting replication of the Padampur model across the state during the next Assembly election, the BJP has propped the Dhamnagar and Gujarat models to give the regional party a tough fight.

Talking to mediapersons before a party meeting of state and district functionaries here, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the lessons learnt from the back-to-back fight in the two by-elections will put the party in good stead during the next round of battle with the BJD in 2024.

“We have Dhamnagar model (to replicate). Both Dhamnagar and Padampur bypolls have taught BJP how to face 2024 general elections. As the main Opposition in the state, people want BJP to bring the state government’s failure to the fore,” Pradhan said.

He said corruption, inefficiency of the BJD government will be the main issues for the BJP. Also taking a jibe at the BJD, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi said, “When it comes to good governance, Gujarat is the best model. The Padampur model of BJD is the model of corruption and there is nothing to boast about.”

The meeting chaired by BJP state unit president Samir Mohanty took stock of the two bypolls and discussed strategy how to counter the money power of the BJD in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“Many important issues were discussed. Apart from the recently held bypolls in Padmapur and Dhamnagar, the meeting discussed the all-round failure of the state government, its anti-farmer policy and growing unemployment in the state,” said party general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan after the meeting.

He said the party has decided to launch a series of agitational programmes to expose corruption and failure of the government. These agitations will continue till the next elections. A committee has been constituted to prepare a list of programme and finalise dates for holding agitation on different issues.

BJP national general secretary and Odisha election-in-charge Sunil Bansal suggested measures to be taken on a time bound manner to strengthen party organisation from booth level. Party’s national general secretary and Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari said India taking the presidency of the G20 and three events scheduled to take place in Odisha, the party should grab the opportunity to further its prospects in the state.

