Home States Odisha

Dearth of potential candidates haunt BJP ahead of Odisha polls

In the first step, booth committees of all zilla parishad, municipality and NAC zones are to be segregated into three categories according to performance.

Published: 18th December 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an early Assembly election possible, the BJP core committee on Saturday met here to chalk out its strategy how to take on the mighty BJD. While leaders attending the meeting not forthcoming about the issues discussed, sources in the party said that the deliberation mostly centered around selection of candidates for the 147 Assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP facing dearth of candidates in many constituencies and many of its former MLAs and MPs being no more active, the immediate concern of the party is to find suitable candidates who can at least put up a decent fight.

The committee meeting attended by state BJP president Samir Mohanty, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, leader of the Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra, national general secretaries Sunil Bansal and D Purendeswari among others discussed ways to improve the voting percentage of BJP in each constituencies.

Bansal is reported to have told the meeting that efforts should be made to improve vote percentage to more than 40 per cent.In the first step, booth committees of all zilla parishad, municipality and NAC zones are to be segregated into three categories according to performance.

The booth committees which are meeting regularly and taking up party activities vigorously will be kept in ‘A’ category while the committees fully constituted but meeting at irregular intervals with limited activities should be put in ‘B’ category. The inactive ones will be in ‘C’ category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Odisha polls
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp