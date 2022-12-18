Dearth of potential candidates haunt BJP ahead of Odisha polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an early Assembly election possible, the BJP core committee on Saturday met here to chalk out its strategy how to take on the mighty BJD. While leaders attending the meeting not forthcoming about the issues discussed, sources in the party said that the deliberation mostly centered around selection of candidates for the 147 Assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP facing dearth of candidates in many constituencies and many of its former MLAs and MPs being no more active, the immediate concern of the party is to find suitable candidates who can at least put up a decent fight.

The committee meeting attended by state BJP president Samir Mohanty, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, leader of the Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra, national general secretaries Sunil Bansal and D Purendeswari among others discussed ways to improve the voting percentage of BJP in each constituencies.

Bansal is reported to have told the meeting that efforts should be made to improve vote percentage to more than 40 per cent.In the first step, booth committees of all zilla parishad, municipality and NAC zones are to be segregated into three categories according to performance.

The booth committees which are meeting regularly and taking up party activities vigorously will be kept in ‘A’ category while the committees fully constituted but meeting at irregular intervals with limited activities should be put in ‘B’ category. The inactive ones will be in ‘C’ category.

