Orissa HC asks chief secy to look into WODC HQ plea

The court has directed the chief secretary to communicate the order to petitioner by March 8

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the chief secretary to treat a writ petition filed by one Haripriya Patel seeking relocation of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC)’s headquarters from Bhubaneswar to the western region of the state, as a representation.

While issuing the order, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman expected chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra to pass a reasoned order not later than March 1 after hearing on the petition/representation on a date within the next six weeks, intimating the petitioner 10 days in advance and eliciting the view of the chairperson. “The order shall be communicated to the petitioner not later than March 8, 2023,” the bench specified in its order on December 13.

WODC was formed in 1998 to look after interests of the western region of the state. It comprises of 10 districts - Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Athamallik sub-division of Angul district. The WODC headquarter has since been located in Bhubaneswar.

The bench issued the direction after it was informed by the state counsel that in two identical petitions the court had passed orders directing the state government to consider representations of the petitioners seeking similar reliefs. While one order was passed on August 3, 2021, the other was issued on January 7, 2022.

The fresh direction comes at a time when there has been over the years demand for locating the WODC headquarters to the western region, but the council has failed to take an unanimous decision. In fact, the WODC in its last council meeting in May this year had decided to maintain status quo for the next three years, which means the headquarter will remain in Bhubaneswar at least till 2025.

