Similipal’s own elephant, Sova dies at 56

Published: 18th December 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Sova, a female elephant of Similipal National Park died of complications relating to old age on Saturday.The 56-year-old Sova had been ailing for the last one week. It is alleged the elephant, kept in Jenabil range of the park, was not looked after well by the authorities concerned during the fag end of its life.

Sova was brought to the park along with Mahendra, a male and Bhavani, a female from Hamsur wildlife division of Rajiv Gandhi National Park in December 2001 during the tenure of Debabrata Swain as the field director of Similipal. The elephants were brought to the park to keep a watch on poachers, timber smugglers and development of eco-tourism. During her stay in the park, Sova gave birth to Laxmi.

However, Laxmi died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in September, 2006 when she was four years old.Swain, who is a member of Lokayukta at present recalls the news of Sova’s pregnancy had brought cheer for park officials. She (Sova) played a vital role in increasing footfalls in the park. Tourists also rode the elephant and it was once a major attraction.

