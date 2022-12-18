Three held for swindling farmer subsidies in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested three persons for allegedly swindling Rs 12 crore government funds meant for providing subsidies to the farmers in the state. Pradeep Kumar Acharya, managing director of Annapurna Agro International private limited, Prabha Ranjan Dash, proprietor of Dash Traders and Agro Agency and Shaik Fayaz, proprietor of Shaik Fayaz, were arrested by EOW from Bhubaneswar, Daspalla and Berhampur respectively in connection with its case registered last month.

EOW’s investigation revealed that Acharya’s firm in Balasore is registered under direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme as a manufacturer and dealer of agricultural machinery like post harvest machines, power driven equipment, rotavator, among others.

The company has appointed 115 dealers across the state. During financial year 2016-2017 to 2019-20, Acharya in connivance with some dealers including Dash and Fayaz uploaded several fake invoices/data/information/unique transaction reference regarding supply/sale of around 381 agricultural equipment to as many farmers/beneficiaries.

They uploaded fake documents and photos of the equipment along with the beneficiaries on the DBT portal and managed to avail the subsidy amount meant for the farmers. The accused claimed to have sold more number of equipment than they actually supplied. In many cases, even no equipment was supplied but they have managed to collect the subsidy amount.

During investigation, the EOW officers established that in some cases before the subsidy amount was credited in the accounts of the beneficiaries/farmers, the accused collected the advance cheques by promising them to withdraw and provide the total subsidy amount.

They used to take away the major chunk of the subsidy amount from the beneficiaries by paying them meagre amounts.On finding irregularities, the Department of Agriculture blocked Annapurna Agro on its DBT portal. Investigation of the case is continuing, said an EOW officer.

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested three persons for allegedly swindling Rs 12 crore government funds meant for providing subsidies to the farmers in the state. Pradeep Kumar Acharya, managing director of Annapurna Agro International private limited, Prabha Ranjan Dash, proprietor of Dash Traders and Agro Agency and Shaik Fayaz, proprietor of Shaik Fayaz, were arrested by EOW from Bhubaneswar, Daspalla and Berhampur respectively in connection with its case registered last month. EOW’s investigation revealed that Acharya’s firm in Balasore is registered under direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme as a manufacturer and dealer of agricultural machinery like post harvest machines, power driven equipment, rotavator, among others. The company has appointed 115 dealers across the state. During financial year 2016-2017 to 2019-20, Acharya in connivance with some dealers including Dash and Fayaz uploaded several fake invoices/data/information/unique transaction reference regarding supply/sale of around 381 agricultural equipment to as many farmers/beneficiaries. They uploaded fake documents and photos of the equipment along with the beneficiaries on the DBT portal and managed to avail the subsidy amount meant for the farmers. The accused claimed to have sold more number of equipment than they actually supplied. In many cases, even no equipment was supplied but they have managed to collect the subsidy amount. During investigation, the EOW officers established that in some cases before the subsidy amount was credited in the accounts of the beneficiaries/farmers, the accused collected the advance cheques by promising them to withdraw and provide the total subsidy amount. They used to take away the major chunk of the subsidy amount from the beneficiaries by paying them meagre amounts.On finding irregularities, the Department of Agriculture blocked Annapurna Agro on its DBT portal. Investigation of the case is continuing, said an EOW officer.