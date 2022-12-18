Home States Odisha

Tiger spotted again in Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary

Published: 18th December 2022

The tiger sighted 200 metres away from Debrigarh nature camp | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tourists and wildlife lovers were in for a pleasant surprise in Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary on Saturday. The tiger that entered the sanctuary earlier this month was sighted for the second time around 200 metres away from the Debrigarh nature camp within the ecotourism zone of the sanctuary on the day.

The big cat was present at the site for nearly 30 minutes and was sighted by several tourists who were on a jungle safari at that time. Bhabani Shankar Sahoo, a tourist who came from Saraipali in Chhattisgarh, said he was delighted.

“Though I had heard of the tiger, I did not see any while going towards the nature camp. However, while returning I saw the tiger from a distance of only 50 metres while it was crossing the road. We gestured at the tourists behind us to take a look at it as we did not want to disturb the tiger. It was there for around a good 15 minutes,” he said. Sahoo was visiting Debrigarh for the first time.  DFO Anshu Pragyan Das confirmed the sighting and informed that the tiger is in good health.

