Travel should be a compulsory part of education, says architect Raj Rewal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Travel should be made a compulsory part of education to help students explore things including the architectural heritage and get inspired by them, opined renowned architect Raj Rewal on Saturday.

Addressing the two-day Eastern Region Conference of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Odisha chapter ‘Kshitij’ here on the inaugural day, the celebrated Indian architect said when he started his career as an architect he visited different parts and also came to Bhubaneswar to see whatever is around here including Puri Jagannath temple and Sun temple in Konark.

Speakers at the inaugural session

of IIA Eastern Region

Conference ‘Kshitij’

“The craft used here is very much part of the Indian architecture and we should not forget it. We should learn from these crafts and involve craftsmen to take it forward,” he said.Rewal, known for some of the iconic buildings in modern India, however, said, “We shouldn’t copy the craft and designs.”“Rather we should get inspiration from them and find their use in a modern form. This is extremely important to do something new,” he said in his message to the young architects.

He also spoke on climate resilient structures and passive designs. “The new technology that uses sun’s energy to light up structure, generate power among others should be practiced,” he said.Industries secretary Hemant Sharma, who inaugurated the conference, said the theme ‘Rising Architectural Horizon’ will help architects share best practices and innovative ideas in the field of architecture.IIA president CR Raju, IIA Odisha Chapter chairperson Raj Kunwar Nayak, organising secretary Swopnadutta Mohanty and convener Bibhuti Mohapatra also spoke.

