Home States Odisha

Travel should be a compulsory part of education, says architect Raj Rewal

The craft used here is very much part of the Indian architecture and we should not forget it.

Published: 18th December 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

travel

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Travel should be made a compulsory part of education to help students explore things including the architectural heritage and get inspired by them, opined renowned architect Raj Rewal on Saturday.

Addressing the two-day Eastern Region Conference of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Odisha chapter ‘Kshitij’ here on the inaugural day, the celebrated Indian architect said when he started his career as an architect he visited different parts and also came to Bhubaneswar to see whatever is around here including Puri Jagannath temple and Sun temple in Konark.

Speakers at the inaugural session
of IIA Eastern Region
Conference ‘Kshitij’

“The craft used here is very much part of the Indian architecture and we should not forget it. We should learn from these crafts and involve craftsmen to take it forward,” he said.Rewal, known for some of the iconic buildings in modern India, however, said, “We shouldn’t copy the craft and designs.”“Rather we should get inspiration from them and find their use in a modern form. This is extremely important to do something new,” he said in his message to the young architects.

He also spoke on climate resilient structures and passive designs. “The new technology that uses sun’s energy to light up structure, generate power among others should be practiced,” he said.Industries secretary Hemant Sharma, who inaugurated the conference, said the theme ‘Rising Architectural Horizon’ will help architects share best practices and innovative ideas in the field of architecture.IIA president CR Raju, IIA Odisha Chapter chairperson Raj Kunwar Nayak, organising secretary Swopnadutta Mohanty and convener Bibhuti Mohapatra also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Rewal education architectural heritage
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp