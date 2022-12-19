BJD’s foundation day to be celebrated at Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD has decided to shift the state-level celebration of its foundation day on December 26 to Puri during which the party is expected to chalk out strategy as the buzz of an early election is in the air.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is expected to address a massive public meeting at Talabania in Puri to kickstart the poll preparations of the party. Besides, several important political resolutions will be passed in the meeting keeping in view the upcoming elections. Celebrations will also be held throughout the year to mark the 25th year of establishment of the party.

More than a lakh party workers are expected to attend the state-level meeting. Preparations are being made so that party workers from all the 30 districts will attend the programme. While 50,000 to 60,000 workers will attend the public meeting from the nearby coastal districts, arrangements are being made to transport more than 50,000 workers from north, south and western Odisha region.

Preparations for celebrations of foundation day was discussed at a high-level meeting here. Senior party leader Prasanna Acharya said that functions will be held in every district throughout the year as part of the foundation day celebrations. He said functions will be held in all the 147 Assembly constituencies by January 10.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife in BJD circles that the chief minister may effect organisational and ministerial reshuffle early next year following the massive win in the Padampur bypoll. It is believed that BJD leaders of western Odisha who scripted the spectacular win for the party will be assigned important tasks in the organisation.

