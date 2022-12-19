Home States Odisha

Body of missing man from Bhejiput recovered

34-year-old Hiten Swain of Bhejiput area in Bhanjanagar was missing since December 13.

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The body of a man who went missing from Bhejiput last week was found along Daringbadi ghat road in Ganjam’s Sorada on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Hiten Swain of Bhejiput area in Bhanjanagar. He was missing since December 13. Sources said Hiten left home early in the morning on Tuesday last week. When he did not return, his family members tried to contact him. 

However, his mobile phone was switched off. Suspecting foul play, his wife had filed a missing report in Bhanjanagar police station. On the day, passersby spotted a body lying near the bushes at Daringibadi ghat and informed Sorada police. Sorada IIC Ramesh Pradhan along with a police team rushed to the spot and seized the body, After identifying it as Hiten’s body, Pradhan informed his Bhanjanagar counterpart.

Soon, a team of Bhanjanagar police reached Sorada and sent Hiten’s body for postmortem. Since the body bore multiple injuries, police suspect that Hiten was murdered. Police said investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of Hiten’s death.

