Caretaker at Similipal Tiger Reserve cries neglect in elephant Sova's death

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The mahout and caretaker of Similipal Tiger Reserve’s elephant Sova which died on Saturday, said the animal was neglected at the fag end of its life by forest officials. Deeply anguished by Sova’s death at the age of 56, Sankha Mahali, who had been taking care of the elephant since 2014, said since March this year, the animal was only fed paddy and it was not adequate to meet its nutritional requirements. “I had brought the matter to the notice of officials concerned and asked them to provide more nutrients to Sova. But no steps were taken in this regard due to which Sova became weak,” Sankha said.

The caretaker further alleged an official named Mohanty babu even threatened to terminate his services if he informed the matter to higher authorities. Sankha claimed Mohanty babu was involved in misappropriation of funds meant for supplying food to elephants of the park.

Sankha said he was not infomed of Sova’s death by the officials. “I was paid for taking care of Sova. Now she is gone and my family is staring at an uncertain future,” he rued. Efforts to elicit response on the issue from RCCF T Ashok Kumar and deputy director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (South) Samrat Gowda proved futile. Sova was brought to the park along with Mahendra, a male and Bhavani, a female from Hamsur wildlife division of Rajiv Gandhi National Park in December 2001 during the tenure of Debabrata Swain as the field director of Similipal.

The elephants were brought to the park to keep a watch on poachers, timber smugglers and development of eco-tourism. During her stay in the park, Sova gave birth to Laxmi. However, Laxmi died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in September, 2006 when she was four years old.Swain, who is a member of Lokayukta at present recalls the news of Sova’s pregnancy had brought cheer for park officials. She (Sova) played a vital role in increasing footfalls in the park. Tourists also rode the elephant and it was once a major attraction.



