Class X girl found hanging in school, murder alleged 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 14-year-old girl was found hanging inside her school at Badabalikuda within Balichandrapur police limits here on Sunday. The deceased was a Class X student of Banchhabata school. Though the exact reason behind the girl’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the incident is a fallout of a failed love affair.

Sources said the girl and her boyfriend attempted suicide together by hanging in the school on Saturday night. While the girl died, the boy was saved as he came crashing to the ground due to his weight.

On Sunday morning, a villager went to the school for some work and spotted the girl’s body. He then informed villagers and and the girl’s family members.

However, the girl’s family alleged that she was murdered. “Around two months back, I got to know that a boy of our village was following my daughter. I had asked them to stay away from each other. I believe my daughter has been murdered as the boy was irked after my warning,” claimed the girl’s father.

On being informed, Balichandrapur police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Police said the deceased’s girl’s boyfriend has been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

