Home States Odisha

Durua community in Odisha boycotts Parab festival over ST status

The community has been accorded ST status in Chhattisgarh. But in Odisha, we have been denied the status due to an error committed by field functionaries of Revenue department.

Published: 19th December 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of dancers of Durua community | Express

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  Peeved over the Centre and state government’s apathy towards its demand for ST status, the Durua community is boycotting the state-level tribal festival ‘Parab’ this year. President of district Durua Samaj Tularam Durua said the community will not participate in any function organised during the festival. “Our community has been deprived of government benefits.

The community has been accorded ST status in Chhattisgarh. But in Odisha, we have been denied the status due to an error committed by field functionaries of Revenue department. As per records of the state government, the community has been listed as ‘Dharua’ instead of Durua,” said Tularam. 

The community members had apprised the Koraput collector about the error a month back, he added.
Meanwhile, the community’s decision to boycott the festival has come as a jolt to locals who said the event is incomplete without the famous Durua dance. For the last 24 years, the dance of Durua community has been major attraction of the Parab festival. . 

Efforts to elicit response from district culture officer Priti Sudha Jena on the matter proved futile. 
Parab festival was inaugurated by ST, SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka at sports ground of DAV College here on December 17. It will conclude on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durua community Parab Durua Samaj
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp