Hockey World Cup: Sale of offline tickets begins today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The offline sale of tickets for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 will begin on Monday, for 44 matches to be played at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.The quadrennial event will see 16 teams compete in the tournament from January 13-29. For India matches, tickets are priced at Rs 200 and Rs 500, while for non-India matches, tickets will be sold for Rs 100 and Rs 500.

Hockey fans can purchase and redeem match tickets at the Box Office, which is located at the Reserve Police Line Ground, near Gate No 8 of the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, in Rourkela, tickets will be sold at Gate No 6 and Gate 2 of Birsa Munda hockey stadium. Tickets sale will start at both stadiums from 11 am to 7 pm from Monday.The newly constructed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela will host 20 matches, while Bhubaneswar will host 24 including the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

