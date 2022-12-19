Home States Odisha

Man hacked to death by suspected Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal

Sources said the Maoists took Ramesh to the nearby Pati jungle in the morning further threatening the villagers not to follow them.

Published: 19th December 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The cold-blooded murder of a 43-year-old villager by suspected Maoists here on Sunday has left Kandhamal in panic. The deceased was identified as Ramesh Nayak (43). Sources said the Maoists took Ramesh to the nearby Pati jungle in the morning further threatening the villagers not to follow them. Few hours later when some of the locals went to the jungle, they found Ramesh dead lying in a pool of blood near Hatapada, an area adjacent to the jungle.

The Maoists suspecting Ramesh to be a police informer, had earlier warned him to not to contact police about their activities, sources added. A letter was also found from the crime site the writings of which were not clear.Contacted, southern range inspector general Satyabrata Bhoi said police is investigating the matter.

“This is the second murder on the suspicion of being police informers,” Bhoi said adding, in October another man Nilakantha Malik of Kunasalu village within Baliguda police limits, was in a similar way killed on the suspicion of being a police informer.In the last two months, three women Maoists were killed in two separate incidents during exchange of fire with security forces. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp