National Green Tribunal dismisses plea for recall of Rs 38.28 lakh penalty order

The petitioners had sought intervention against widespread degradation of the Mahanadi river bed due to unchecked sand mining operations in the area.

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a lessee’s appeal for recall of order imposing a penalty of Rs 38.28 lakh towards environmental compensation for extracting sand without a valid consent to operate.

Sudhakar Nayak, the lessee filed the appeal for recall of the March 3, 2022 order which the NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata had imposed in response to a petition filed by Srikant Kumar Pakal and other residents of the Nuapatana area under Tangi-Choudwar tehsil in Cuttack district.

The petitioners had sought intervention against widespread degradation of the Mahanadi river bed due to unchecked sand mining operations in the area. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued the case for the petitioners.The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Afroz Ahmad felt the appeal was misconceived. Besides, the Supreme Court had on July 27, 2022 dismissed the civil appeal filed by Nayak challenging the NGT order.

The apex court said the NGT order had “no error”.

“In this view of the matter, we do not find any good ground for recall of the order dated 03.03.2022 which has attained finality from the Supreme Court,” the NGT bench observed in its December 16 order.In its March 3 order the NGT had called for use of information technology/satellite imagery for monitoring the quantity of sand extracted and transported.The Tribunal expected vehicles transporting sand and minerals to be fixed with electronic devices such as global positioning system (GPS) which would facilitate and track movement of vehicles.

