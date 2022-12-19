Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress to shape 2024 plan with mass contact programme ‘Haat Se Haat Jodo’

The party will reach out to every household and individual in the state to highlight the failure of both the Centre and the state governments.

Congress Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar and OPCC president Sarat Patnaik attending a programme in Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Sunday announced a mass contact programme, ‘Haat Se Haat Jodo’, for revival of the party ahead of the 2024 elections and take on the BJP at the Centre and BJD in Odisha. The programme will start from January 26.

The party will also ‘chargesheet’ both the Centre and state government for not fulfilling the aspiration of the people, Congress Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar told media persons after a meeting with the senior leaders to review the back-to-baack poll debacle and prepare the roadmap for 2024 elections.

The party will reach out to every household and individual in the state to highlight the failure of both the Centre and the state government and spread the message of what the Congress has achieved for the state in the past. On the dismal show of the Congress in the recently held Padampur bypoll, Chellakumar said that people of the state know it very well that elections in Odisha have become a mockery of democracy. Targeting BJD for using money and muscle power for winning elections, he said that the ruling party is also engaging official machinery and party workers during the polls.

Coming down heavily on BJD and BJP for accusing Congress of having sold its votes,  Chellakumar said it has become a fashion for these two political parties which have always been playing hide-and-seek game to hoodwink people. Alleging that BJD and BJP are two sides of the same coin, he said the BJD helps BJP at the Centre whenever it is in need.

Throwing a challenge to BJP leaders who always talk about morality in politics, Chellakumar sought to know if they have the guts to take action against those involved in mining and chitfund scams in Odisha.
“If they show their guts, I will salute their morality, principles and ideology,” the senior Congress leader added, asking leaders of BJP and BJD to refrain from trying to mislead people by spreading false information.

