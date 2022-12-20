BJD targets Centre passenger train demand to Kendrapara

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Central neglect seems to be back in the agenda of BJD with the party raising the issue of delay in starting passenger train service to Kendrapara twice in a week.Targeting the Centre over the issue at media conference here on Monday, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said it is not clear why passenger train services are not being started on Haridaspur-Paradip railway line when the state government has completed all the formalities.

Nayak said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had regularly reviewed the work of the railway line and discussed the issue with the authorities. The CM had also written several letters to the Centre in this regard, but there was no response, he said. The minister said the state government provided land and other related infrastructure for the railway line free of cost. But it is disappointing that passenger services are not being started though goods trains are running on this line since September 23, 2020. All the nine stations on this railway line have been completed and are working. Many small entrepreneurs will benefit if it is opened for passengers, he said.

All MLAs from Kendrapara had met general manager of East Coast Railway and demanded running of passenger train service on this line. Stating that people of the district agitating on this issue since a long time, Nayak said that the BJD has also staged rail roko and rasta roko over the issue several times.

He demanded that the railway should start another train from Bhadrak to Paradip via Haridaspur and Kendrapara for the benefit of common people.

The 82-km railway project from Haridaspur to Paradip running through Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts was sanctioned in 1996. Goods train started running on the railway line only in 2020. A delegation of BJD MPs had met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday at New Delhi and demanded running of passenger train service to Kendrapara.

MPs demand pending food subsidy

Bhubaneswar: BJD on Monday demanded the Centre to release pending food subsidy of `14,292.15 crore to Odisha in the interest of farmers especially those from western Odisha. A delegation of BJD MPs met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and submitted a memorandum stating that the total subsidy amount includes `11,689.21 crore provisional subsidy and advance subsidy of `2,603.30 crore. The MPs also requested Goyal to release `6,187 crore to OSCSC towards additional interest cumulatively incurred till November 30, 2022 due to delay in release of subsidy by the Centre.

BHUBANESWAR: Central neglect seems to be back in the agenda of BJD with the party raising the issue of delay in starting passenger train service to Kendrapara twice in a week.Targeting the Centre over the issue at media conference here on Monday, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said it is not clear why passenger train services are not being started on Haridaspur-Paradip railway line when the state government has completed all the formalities. Nayak said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had regularly reviewed the work of the railway line and discussed the issue with the authorities. The CM had also written several letters to the Centre in this regard, but there was no response, he said. The minister said the state government provided land and other related infrastructure for the railway line free of cost. But it is disappointing that passenger services are not being started though goods trains are running on this line since September 23, 2020. All the nine stations on this railway line have been completed and are working. Many small entrepreneurs will benefit if it is opened for passengers, he said. All MLAs from Kendrapara had met general manager of East Coast Railway and demanded running of passenger train service on this line. Stating that people of the district agitating on this issue since a long time, Nayak said that the BJD has also staged rail roko and rasta roko over the issue several times. He demanded that the railway should start another train from Bhadrak to Paradip via Haridaspur and Kendrapara for the benefit of common people. The 82-km railway project from Haridaspur to Paradip running through Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts was sanctioned in 1996. Goods train started running on the railway line only in 2020. A delegation of BJD MPs had met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday at New Delhi and demanded running of passenger train service to Kendrapara. MPs demand pending food subsidy Bhubaneswar: BJD on Monday demanded the Centre to release pending food subsidy of `14,292.15 crore to Odisha in the interest of farmers especially those from western Odisha. A delegation of BJD MPs met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and submitted a memorandum stating that the total subsidy amount includes `11,689.21 crore provisional subsidy and advance subsidy of `2,603.30 crore. The MPs also requested Goyal to release `6,187 crore to OSCSC towards additional interest cumulatively incurred till November 30, 2022 due to delay in release of subsidy by the Centre.