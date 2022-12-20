BJP-BJD spar over tardy procurement of paddy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With farmers of some western Odisha districts staging dharna to protest inordinate delay in paddy procurement, the BJP on Monday announced to launch a ‘Mandi Chalo’ abhiyan from December 22 to 28 to expose the alleged nexus between millers and supply officials.

Addressing mediapersons, BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said as part of the campaign, the party’s workers will stage protests in front of the offices of 58 sub-collectors in the state. “We will not tolerate the continuous neglect and ill-treatment of our ‘annadatas’ (farmers). The party will submit memorandum to the sub-collectors for immediate purchase of paddy failing which a state wide agitation will be launched,” he warned.

Farmers of western and eastern regions of the state have suffered significant losses due to distress sale of paddy to agents of millers from Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. The farmers are selling their produce for Rs 1,300-Rs 1,400 per quintal against the minimum support price of Rs 2,400 per quintal, Harichandan alleged.

As per the food and procurement policy for the 2022-23 kharif marketing season, a five-month window was opened beginning November 1 for procurement of kharif paddy through designated state agencies mostly PACS. “Mandis were opened 15 days after the scheduled date in Bargarh district in view of the by-election to Padampur but the same are yet to be opened in coastal districts. Generally, paddy purchase centres (PPCs) are opened on December 1 because of late harvesting,” Harichandan said.

He said this is a deliberate attempt to force farmers to sell their stock to rice millers’ agents for recycling. A substantial amount of the benefits earned by the millers goes to the coffers of the ruling BJD, the saffron party leader alleged.

Brushing off the allegations, food supplies, consumer welfare and cooperation minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said there is not a grain of truth in BJP’s allegations as the government has already procured paddy worth Rs 1,104 crore from 1.24 lakh registered farmers.

“The food supplies and cooperation department has nothing to do with finalisation of dates for opening of mandis as the process has been decentralised. The district level procurement committees (DLPCs) headed by respective district collectors and represented by local MLAs decide when to start procurement which depends on harvesting of paddy,” the minister said.

Nayak said all mandis are operational in western Odisha districts and steps are being taken to open PPCs in coastal districts by end of this month.

