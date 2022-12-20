Corporates advised for judicious use of CSR funds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra called for judicious spending of CSR funds with a focus on welfare of the community along with infrastructure development.Speaking at the CSR summit organised by CII state chapter, Patra decoded the CSR as come, see and realise to change lives instead of corporate social responsibility.

“Corporates have to think about what worst can happen and how it can contribute to mitigating the crisis. Wish to help the society, reach out to people and change their lives,” he advised.Principal secretary of Women and Child Development department Shubha Sharma urged the industry leaders to come together and work in tandem with the government for the holistic development of the society.

“If both the government and corporate work together on welfare programmes, available resources will be utilised prudently and there will be less chance of duplication,” she observed. The event focused on CSR spendings on maternal health and adolescent health under the broad sectoral themes of good health and well-being. Convenor of CII Odisha CSR panel Prashant Hota, chairperson of KIIT International School Monalisa Bal and former chairman of CII state council JB Pany also spoke.

