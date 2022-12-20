Gonasika-Kendujhara Mahotsava kick off

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: The ‘Gonasika-Kendujhara Mahotsava’ and national-level Pallishree Mela kicked off at Keonjhar Kalipadia here on Sunday evening. It will continue for eight days till December 25.

Around 205 stalls have been erected to accommodate women self-help groups and artisans from different parts of the state and as many as 20 stalls allotted to the Mission Shakti department for the purpose.

