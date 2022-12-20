Home States Odisha

No new proposal from Odisha for ST status: Bishweswar Tudu

According to these modalities, only those proposals which have been recommended and justified by the state government will be processed further. 

Published: 20th December 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File Photo)

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that it has not received new proposals from the Odisha government during the last three years for inclusion of new communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Replying to a question from Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu said proposals have been received from the state government for inclusion of Jhodia, Durua and Dora communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The minister said that the ministry has approved the modalities for deciding the claims for inclusion, exclusion from and other modifications in orders specifying lists of Scheduled Tribes. According to these modalities, only those proposals which have been recommended and justified by the state government will be processed further. 

Thereafter, it has to be concurred with by the Registrar General of India (RGI) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) before being considered for amendment legislation. All actions on the proposals are taken as per these approved modalities, Tudu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishweswar Tudu
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp