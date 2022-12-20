No new proposal from Odisha for ST status: Bishweswar Tudu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that it has not received new proposals from the Odisha government during the last three years for inclusion of new communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Replying to a question from Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu said proposals have been received from the state government for inclusion of Jhodia, Durua and Dora communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The minister said that the ministry has approved the modalities for deciding the claims for inclusion, exclusion from and other modifications in orders specifying lists of Scheduled Tribes. According to these modalities, only those proposals which have been recommended and justified by the state government will be processed further.

Thereafter, it has to be concurred with by the Registrar General of India (RGI) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) before being considered for amendment legislation. All actions on the proposals are taken as per these approved modalities, Tudu said.

