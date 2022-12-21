13 plots, Rs 4.19 crore deposits land IDCOL manager in Vig net

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: Vigilance Officials on Tuesday conducted multiple raids on the property of deputy manager of IDCOL Gaya Santara across the state and seized assets worth crores of rupees including cash deposits of Rs 4.19 crore.

During the raids, officials of the anti-corruption agency also traced 16 bank accounts in the names of Santara and his family members. Besides, the officials found documents of acquisition of a four-storey under-construction building in Bhubaneswar’s Jaydev Vihar area, a three-storey house at Mancheswar and 13 plots at prime locations in the state capital, Jajpur and Nayagarh. A Vigilance team is carrying out detailed measurement of the buildings and plots to assess their valuation.

“So far, cash deposits have been traced in only four bank accounts. Verification is underway to find out the details of deposits in the remaining accounts. We are also looking into the details of his insurance deposits and other financial transactions,” said a Vigilance official. The IDCOL deputy manager is currently employed in Ampavalli Limestone Mines at Simagoda in Koraput district.

The searches were conducted at seven places including Santara’s office at Ampavalli in Simagoda, his rented house at Sunki Gate, parental house at Patna Sahi in Nayagarh’s Komanda and a relative’s house at Muniguda in Rayagada district. Sources said Santara is currently being questioned about the source of his assets and further investigation is underway.

